Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Elsie Krasnahill Obituary

Elsie Krasnahill, 91, of Wapwallopen, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Smith Health Care Ltd., Mountain Top.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Motovidlak Sigo. Elsie attended Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.

Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by the local silk mills, the local garment industry and by Wise Potato Chip Company.

Elsie was a member of St. Mary's of Our Lady Help of Christian Church, Dorrance Twp. She was also a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and she was formerly active with the Cub Scouts as a den mother.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Krasnahill, in 2006; and by her daughter, Joanne Krasnahill, in 2012. She was also preceded in death by several sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Krasnahill, Wapwallopen; and by her sister, Rita Tarnalicki, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and by several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was private.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Elsie's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.


