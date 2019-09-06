|
|
Elsie M. Buydos, 64, of Glen Lyon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home.
Born in Scranton on Aug. 3, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Betty Jean Scone Bartlebaugh.
She was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School and a graduate of Shippensburg University, with an associate's degree in nursing.
She was employed by Mercy Hospital, Scranton as an licensed practical nurse in its telemetry unit. She enjoyed reading and keeping up with her various nursing educational requirements and watching reality medical shows on television.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Faith Biscontini and Betty Jean Santos; and brother, Eugene Bartlebaugh.
Surviving are her loving husband of 17 years, Nathan Buydos; daughter, Jennifer Rosario and partner, Gregory Javer; son, Chad Oswalt and wife, Shelbe; stepdaughters, Jennifer Tabbit and husband, Joseph; and Jessica Buydos; stepson, Jonathan Buydos and wife, Corrina; eight grandchildren; sisters, Christine Faler and Charlene Ruiz; brothers, Presley, Thomas and Martin Bartlebaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 3085 Church Road, Mountain Top, with the Rev. Daniel Fitzsimmons officiating.
Arrangements were by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 6, 2019