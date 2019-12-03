|
Elsie Szafran, 85, of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 1, 2019, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.
Born in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Alex and Domicella Thomalonis Plinko.
Elsie was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and was employed as a nurse's aide until her retirement. She was a member of St. Francis Church, Miners Mills, until its closure. Elsie was a special person who had a motherly touch.
She was a foster parent for many years, giving her time and love not only to her foster children, but to her entire family.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Edward and Mitchell Szafran; grandson, Robert Szafran; and brother, Joseph Plinko.
Surviving are her children, Robert Szafran; Bernard Szafran and his wife, Denise, all of Plains Twp.; and Donna Evans and her husband, Richard, Nuangola; grandchildren Edward Szafran and his wife, Lynn, Kingston; Amy Szafran, Ft. Myers, Fla.; Nicole Williams and her husband, John, Allentown; and Paige Evans, Pittston; and great-grandchild, Madalyn Szafran.
Funeral services for Elsie will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment will be held in St. Francis Cemetery, Plains Twp. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
For information or to leave Elsie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 3, 2019