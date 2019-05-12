Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elva Jane (Fuller) Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 26, 2019, Elva Jane Parker (Fuller) of Ocean View, Hawaii, loving wife and mother of three children passed peacefully at the age of 91.



Elva was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Nanticoke to Grace and Frederick Fuller. She received her degree in biology from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, and went on to teach elementary school in New Jersey before beginning her career with Rutgers Extension Service in Ocean County, N.J., where she retired as acting agent.



On Dec. 26, 1952, Elva married Lester Reeves Parker of Beach Haven, N.J. They raised three sons, Frederick, Donald and James.



Elva loved involving herself with the community, as a young woman with the Beach Haven Volunteer First Aid Squad Auxiliary and later in life as a leader with 4-H clubs. She made lifelong friends as a member of the "Meadow Muffins" Red Hat group. She loved playing piano, singing and was an avid gardener who loved to share her green thumb. Crossword puzzles were no match for her! Elva would always remember special occasions by sending greeting cards to celebrate those days. But her biggest joy in life was her role as Nana and Gigi to her six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, always delighting in their accomplishments. Some of Elva's fondest memories were of her summers spent on her Grandparent Troy's family farm with her brothers and close cousins.



Elva was predeceased by her parents, Grace and Fred Fuller and her husband, Lester.



She is survived by her three sons, Frederick Parker and Donald Parker, both of New Jersey; and James (Bernadette) Parker, Hawaii; sisters-in-law, Jean Fuller, Pennsylvania; Phyllis Gee, New Jersey; grandchildren, Robin, Melanie, Rachel, Frederick, James and Paul; great-grandchildren Roger, Megan, Robbie, Molly and Owen; and many, nieces, nephews and cherished friends.



A celebration of life for Elva will be held later; family and friends will be notified. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Kona, P.O. Box 4130, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, 96745.

