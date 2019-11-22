|
|
Elvina Slavoski, 93, formerly of Sugar Notch, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.
Born in Sugar Notch on Dec. 12, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Garvey Slavoski.
Surviving are her loving sister, Ona Williams, and her husband, Fred.
Private funeral services were held from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating.
Interment was in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 22, 2019