Emil B. Ribacchi, 92, of Plains Twp., passed away Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home.
Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Luigi and Maria Castellani Ribacchi.
Emil was a graduate of Old Forge High School and was an Army veteran of World War II. He was employed as an engineer by Kiewit Corporation of Omaha, Neb., retiring on Sept. 15, 1984. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.
Preceding Emil in death was his "Sweetie," his wife, the former Irma Loreti on June 29, 2017.
Surviving are Emil's niece, Franca Loreti; and nephews, Paul and Mario Loreti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.
Entombment will be held in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Carverton. Family and friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the church.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705
For information or to leave Emil's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019