Emileann Joan Marsh Baker passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley.



Emile was born to the late and Ambrose and Helen Marsh on May 6, 1940. The oldest of three children, she was a graduate of Dupont High School.



Emile was employed as a secretary for many years and later worked for Dollar General.



Besides her parents, Emile was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Baker; infant son, John Paul; and grandchildren, Summer Ramage, Samantha Wickizer and Zachary Baker.



Surviving are her sons, Arthur Wickizer Jr., Jamie Wickizer, Michael Wickizer (Yvonne) and Scott Baker (Crystal); daughter, Cathy Ramage (Donald); 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Emile exuded a passion for life, living each day to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, decorating for the holidays, reading, and playing checkers.



The last 14 months of Emile's life was filled with joy, spending time with her granddaughter, Skylar Baker.



A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements were by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St. Nanticoke. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 4, 2019