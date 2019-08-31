|
Emily A. Rowker, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence at The Cantril House in Castle Rock, Colo.
Emily was a longtime resident of Mountain Top prior to moving to Colorado in December 2018 to be close to her daughter and family.
Emily was born on May 20, 1923, in Plains Twp. A fraternal twin, she was one of 12 children of Anna Shedlock and John Prebola. She was a 1941 graduate of Plains High School.
Emily was employed by RCA in Mountain Top and enjoyed the many friends she made there. She loved her faith and was a devoted member of St. Jude's Parish, Mountain Top. Her memory was amazing and she often recalled many stories of her youth with great detail.
She was the wife of William Rowker, of Laflin, who preceded her in death as well as her son, William.
Emily is survived by sisters, Rosella, Plains Twp.; and Mary, York; brother, Francis, Duncansville; daughter, Lois Piccolotti, (Sam) Castle Rock, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Barbara Rowker, Westhampton Beach, N.Y.; grandchildren, Kellie Rowker, Atlanta, Ga.; Lael Swank, Mountain Top; Kara Hall, Mountain Top; Matthew Rowker, Sacramento, Calif.; Mia Piccolotti, Evergreen, Colo.; Nicolo Piccolotti, Castle Rock, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Karissa Venesky and Eryn Venesky, Mountain Top; and Garrett Swank and Jason Swank, Mountain Top; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Mass will be held at St. Jude's Parish at later date. Emily will be interred in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp., alongside her beloved husband.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 31, 2019