Emily Ann Herron


1952 - 2020
Emily Ann Herron Obituary

Emily Ann Herron, 68, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Pittston on June 6, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Margaret Gilley Smutko.

Emily was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and had worked as a secretary for Heather Highlands.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Herron; daughter, Amanda Herron; and sister-in-law, Joanne Herron.

Surviving are brothers-in-law, Larry Herron and his wife, Rosemary, Exeter; Aaron Herron and his wife, Fran, Pittston; David Herron, Meshoppen; John Herron and his wife, Cynthia, Dingmans Ferry; and Randy Herron and his wife, Diane, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private funeral with interment in Memorial Shrine will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Emily's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


