Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Emily E. Healey Obituary
Emily E. Healey, 76, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Pittston on May 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late George and Onley Winans Gilley. She attended Wyoming Area Schools and had worked at the Hilton Hotel in Scranton.

Emily was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed. She loved her family and they meant everything to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Gregory Janowski Jr.; daughter-in-law, Karen Healey; sisters, Janine Gilley, Georgia Novick and Ruthie Grodis.

Surviving are her children, Edward Healey, Exeter; Patricia Blake and her husband, James, Avoca; Theresa Warke and her husband, Mark, Exeter; and Stella Kondraski and her husband, Ed, West Pittston; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Brodbeck and her husband, William, Hughestown; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a prayer service by her brother-in-law, the Rev. William Brodbeck.

Condolences may be made by visiting Emily's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 9, 2019
