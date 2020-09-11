Home

Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Faustina Kowalska Church
520 S. Hanover St.
Nanticoke, PA
Emily Kellar


1937 - 2020
Emily Kellar Obituary

Emily Kellar, 83, a life resident of Alden, died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

She was born April 14, 1937, to the late John and Josephine Tiletski Kellar.

Emily was the baby of the family and had 11 siblings, whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Blanche Kellar, Helen Kielar, Mary Kowalski, Leona Farrell, Alfreda Perch and Irene Dombroski; and her brothers, Alexander, Walter and Edmund.

Surviving are her sister, Celia Zukoski, Pottsville; her brother, Henry, Nanticoke; and countless nieces and nephews who treasured "Aunt Em."

Emily began working at Planter's Peanuts after graduation from Newport High School. She worked there for the rest of her career through various mergers and ultimately retired from RJR Nabisco. She proudly kept a Mr. Peanut doll in her room until her death.

Emily was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Nanticoke, where she volunteered her time freely.

Emily's final years were spent at North Penn Manor, Wilkes-Barre. The staff there made her safe and happy. They loved Aunt Em too and her family is eternally grateful to them.

Emily had her own unique way of expressing her opinion and was quick with a hearty laugh. Her kind soul illuminated through beautiful blue eyes.

Friends and family may call from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Grontkowski Funeral Home, 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow in St. Faustina Kowalska Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn GA 30047.


