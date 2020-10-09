Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Carvino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Letteri Carvino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Letteri Carvino Obituary

Emily Letteri Carvino, R.N., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 93, at Manor Care, Kingston, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Emily is survived by her five children, Michael, Great Meadows, N.J.; Margaret, Montana; Anthony, Hackettstown, N.J.; John, Alpha, N.J.; and Karen, with whom she owned Initial Impressions, Kingston. She has 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

According to her own request there will be no service. During this time of COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate family will be celebrating her life privately.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -