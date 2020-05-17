|
|
Emily M. Nieman Nicely, 95, a life resident of Wilkes-Barre's North End neighborhood, passed from this life into glory Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, while in the care of Riverstreet Manor, where she had resided for the past few years.
Born Feb. 10, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre, she was one of two daughters to the late Herman C. and Helen Kessler Nieman. Educated in the city schools, she graduated with the Class of 1943 from James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Nicely was employed in the Wyoming Valley's garment industry as a presser for the former Square Apparel Company. When her health permitted, she attended St. Luke's United Church of Christ, North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre.
Mrs. Nicely is remembered as being a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her adoring family. Her gentle motherly ways will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.
Emily was preceded in death by her sister, Doris A. Gripp; and by her beloved husband, Charles A. "Chick" Nicely, on July 13, 2005. At the time of Mr. Nicely's passing, the couple shared 59 years of married life together.
Left to cherish their wonderful memories of Emily are her children, Carol A. Nicely, Albuquerque, N.M.; Charles W. Nicely and his wife, Paula M., Cherry Hill, N.J.; grandchildren, Melissa Graham, Jeffrey Graham and his wife Amina; Kenneth Nicely and his wife, Michelle; Thomas Nicely and his wife, Kelly; and Michael Nicely and his wife, Melissa; Six great-grandchildren; Audric, Addison, Thomas, Scarlett, Evan and Alexa; former neighbors and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Nicely will be private and at the convenience of her family due to the current health crisis. Interment will be next to her husband in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, state Route 415, Dallas.
In lieu of floral tributes, Mrs. Nicely's family would be humbled if those wishing to send a monetary donation in her memory kindly give consideration to Wyoming Valley Children's Association, 1133 Wyoming Ave, Forty Fort, PA 18704, www.wvcakids.org.
The North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., is honored to care for Mrs. Nicely, our friend, neighbor and in-law, at this time. Despite no formal visitation, relatives and friends are encouraged to visit Emily's memorial page on our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com. Here you can share words of comfort and personal memories with her family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020