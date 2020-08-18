Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Steltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily M. Steltz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily M. Steltz Obituary

Emily M. Steltz, 82, of Sweet Valley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Kadima Rehab and Nursing at Lakeside, Harveys Lake.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 28, 1937, and was the daughter of the late John and Florence Thomas Marshall.

Emily graduated from GAR High School and was employed as a bookkeeper by Luzerne Motors. She was a lifelong musician playing at local churches, social gatherings and was an entertainer at Yesterday's Restaurant for many years. Emily was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. "Buzz" Steltz.

Emily is survived by daughter, Beth Chocallo and her husband, Richard; son, Walter "Buck" Steltz and his wife, Lisa; brother, John Marshall, South Dakota; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and faithful companion, Daisy.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sweet Valley Ambulance Association, 5399 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -