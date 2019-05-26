Eric J. Meriesky, 21, of Larksville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of Joseph and Luann Meriesky Carpenetti of Larksville, and was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. Eric was a senior at Penn State and aspired to become a lawyer.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Erin Foster, Plymouth Meeting; brother, Adam Meriesky of Larksville; nieces, Elle and Lily; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville, with the Rev. Gerald Gurka officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.
Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, Larksville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to www.mentalhealthamerica.net.
Visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 26, 2019