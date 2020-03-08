|
Eric Leonard Lidy passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by his family and close friend in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, due to complications following a stroke.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on July 29, 1983, Eric was the son of Leonard and Karen Sapolis Lidy. Growing up in Avoca, Eric was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. He attended Pittston Area schools, and was a member of the Class of 2002.
Eric had a passion for reading and learning about history, with a focus on the Civil War. He enjoyed visiting Civil War battlefields throughout the country, his favorite being Gettysburg. His other hobbies included cooking, and collecting and selling baseball cards. Eric loved listening to music and going to concerts, especially Aerosmith and Styx. He was a huge fan of the Harry Potter books and movies, and loved the TV show Friends.
Preceding Eric in death were his mother, Karen Sapolis Lidy, Avoca; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Miller, Duryea; paternal grandfather, Russell C. Lidy, Pittston Twp.; and his uncle, Barry Lidy Sr. Moscow.
Surviving are his father, Leonard Lidy, Pittston Twp.; his brother, Robert Lidy, Dupont; his former wife, Holly LaSota Fowler, Kingston; and his girlfriend, Lindsay Kmetz, Dupont.
The Lidy family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for caring for Eric the last few weeks.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made in Eric's name to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020