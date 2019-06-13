It is with deeply saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Eric Walker, 48, of Mountain Top, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Jeanne's Hospital, Philadelphia.



Eric was the much loved husband and best friend of Michelle and loving dad to Rachel and Logan. Dear son of Walter and Barbara Walker and special brother to Brian (Amy) and Jeff (Lisa). Beloved son-in-law to John and Margaret and friend and brother-in-law to Sharon (Steve) and Sean. He will be remembered by his aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends who became family. Eric was a longtime member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 669, avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enthusiastic supporter of Logan's Hockey teams! He freely shared his sense of humor and warm smile and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Eric's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Breaker Brewing Company, Northampton Street, Wilkes-Barre. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2019