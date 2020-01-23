Home

Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Erica Altemose Obituary
Erica Altemose, beloved daughter of Gary and Rachael Altemose, Exeter, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Erica graduated from Wyoming Area High School, where she played volleyball, field hockey, basketball and threw the javelin and shot put.

Preceding her in death were her grandmother, Sharon Altemose; grandfather, Robert Welch; and uncle, Bobby Welch.

In addition to her parents, Erica is survived by her brother, William Altemose; sister, Sara Altemose; grandparents, Rosemary Welch; Darel Altemose; and Peggy Welch; great-grandmother, Regina Kush (Nana); and her dog, Queena.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Erica's life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St. Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Erica's name to Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 23, 2020
