Erich George Chiogna

Erich George Chiogna Obituary
Erich George Chiogna, 34, of Philadelphia, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away at his home.

He graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Class of 2003, and Allied Medical, 2005.

Most recently he worked with his father in construction trade. Erich was a talented artist with a style like no other. He was kind, loving and full of life and joy. Erich had a heart of gold and a smile that lit up a room. He touched many lives and was loved by all that knew him. The love he had for his family and friends was pure and unconditional. Erich fought the good fight. Until we see you again, our precious one.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020
