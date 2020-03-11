Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Ernest C. Besancon, 82, of Sweet Valley, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Kadima Rehab and Nursing at Lakeside, Harveys Lake.

He was born in Kingston on April 30, 1937, and was the son of the late Frederick Pierre and Sophia Winnicki Besancon.

Ernest served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict and was a life member of Sweet Valley Fire Co. and Sweet Valley Ambulance crew. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved watching Nascar races with his grandsons.

He is survived by his son, Ernest F. Besancon (Louise); daughters, Diane Mashinski; and Manda Jeanne Lacey; sister, Barbara Ruggles; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Sweet Valley Fire and Ambulance Companies officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Co. or Sweet Valley Ambulance Association, 5383 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2020
