Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Ernest C. "Butch" Burke

Ernest C. "Butch" Burke Obituary
Ernest C. "Butch" Burke, 72, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Leona Leonard.

Mr. Burke was a graduate of Ashley High School and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.

For many years he worked in the home improvement business and was a manager of contractor services at the Home Depot.

He also was the proprietor of the Frog Pond Restaurant and Bar, Wilkes-Barre, and Lakeside Pizza, Lake Silkworth.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ernest Burke; and seven other brothers and sisters.

Surviving are his wife of 23 years, the former Mary Jo Farber; and children, Jodiann and her husband, Brian Burgit, Shavertown; Lisa and her husband, Mark Kropa, Sweet Valley; and Michael and his wife. Kimberly Burke, Longs, S.C.; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph and his wife, Lynn Ziebro, Kingston.

Due to the federal, state and local requirements regarding the COVID-19 virus, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020
