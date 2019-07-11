Home

Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Ernest E. Bevan Obituary
Ernest E. Bevan, 75, a resident of Tunkhannock, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Oct. 18, 1943, in Kingston, Ernest was the son of the late Arthur and Alberta Lane Bevan.

Ernest honorably served his country for four years with the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of lance corporal.

Prior to retiring, Ernest was employed as a plumber by Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 524, Scranton.

In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

Ernest is survived by his loving wife of nearly 47 years, Mary Ann Terescavage Bevan; two sisters; and generations of nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Ernest's wishes, there will be no public service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send Mrs. Bevan a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019
