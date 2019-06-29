Ernest W. Renfer III, 72, of Suscon, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home.



He was born on Feb. 27, 1947, and was the son of the late Ernest W. Renfer Jr. and Erna Appel Renfer.



He was a very active member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca, he served as a Eucharist minister for the parish and was very active in all parish related functions.



Ernest was a very spiritual person, he was also active with the apostolic movement of the Roman Catholic Church the Cursillo De Cristiandada and he was very proud of obtaining his 4th Degree within the Knight of Columbus JFK division, of Pittston.



A 1965 graduate of St. John's High School, Pittston, Ernest was an avid outdoorsmen that enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling. He worked many years for Zamber Sporting Goods, Duryea, Krispy Cream Donut and was currently employed by the Pennsylvania State Forestry Department, he was always very proud to Play Smokey the Bear every year for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources yearly event.



Ernest was a loving brother, uncle and friend and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his brother, William Renfer and wife, Ginger, of Hughestown; sisters, Rosemary Yanchulis and husband, Edward, of Suscon; and Christine Galonis, of Hamburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the church. There will be no procession from the funeral home to the church on Tuesday morning; family and friends are asked to go directly to the church for the Mass. Interment services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis,TN 38101-9908, or to Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641.



Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2019