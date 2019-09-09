|
Esther Ellen Franklin Laurito passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton.
Born in Hop Bottom, on Dec. 7, 1929, she moved to Scranton as a young girl and resided there until 1972. She lived in Gouldsboro until 2017 and then moved to Montdale, prior to her stay at the Jewish Home from June of this year until her peaceful and quiet passing.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Ruth and her husband, Thomas O'Malley, Ephrata; daughter, Mary and her husband, William Cianfichi, Scranton; son, Emil and wife, Victoria, Gouldsboro; son, Robert and wife, Debbie, Montdale; son, Richard, Scranton; and son, Joseph and wife, Judy, Swoyersville. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Mary Goodwin, Tampa, Fla.; sister, Thelma Meglis, Waverly Twp.; stepsister, Barbara Paul, Kunkletown; and stepbrother, Frank Cerynik, Kingsley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; father, Beldon Franklin; mother, Leila Cerynik; brothers, Donald and Robert; and stepbrother, William Cerynik.
Esther was, for the most part, a stay-at-home mom who doted over and worked very hard to keep the ship on an even keel for her family of eight. She was an extraordinarily loving mom, wife and grandmother. She was an avid Jeopardy watcher, gardener, cook, baker, food canner. She devoted her entire life to bringing comfort, safety and nourishment of every kind of her family. She was a compass of stability as well, to what could be a very raucous home life, as a mother of six.
Esther served in the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Rita's Church, Gouldsboro, for many years. She also volunteered in the kitchen at Pocono Central Catholic in Cresco. Esther loved to travel with her husband, Emil, in various motor homes, to points all over North America. She loved cruising and enjoyed playing slot machines on her cruises and at many places during her extensive travels. She was amazed and enthralled by the sights and places she traveled and was always eager to share her experiences with family and friends. A lover of National Parks, Esther visited most of the National Parks of the United States and many in Canada.
Although her stay at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania only lasted a few months, she won the hearts of the staff and she loved them in return, the same way her entire life story unfolded. She lived by the maxim that to love and be kind and considerate to everyone she met in life, was the only way to live life. She stayed true to that, sometimes difficult and unattainable axiom, that so many of us struggle with in life.
This matriarch of our extensive family lived that life effortlessly, until her last day on this Earth. It is said that her given name means a "star." Her life was a shining example and a great guiding pathway, which we can only hope to emulate.
For the tremendous love, caring and genuine empathy that Esther received at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, our family asked, that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to this great institution. Their address is 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510. Thank you.
The funeral will begin with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor.
Interment to follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. The family requests that those attending the funeral please proceed directly to the church.
