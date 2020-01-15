Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Scranton Jewish Community Center
601 Jefferson Ave.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Esther F. Birnbaum Obituary
Esther F. Birnbaum of Scranton died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Green Hill Assisted Living facility, West Orange, N.J.

She was the widow of the late Earl J. Birnbaum.

Born in Port Hope, Ontario, Canada, the younger daughter of Ezra and Libby Franks, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Marywood College.

She helped educate generations of children as a teacher and later, director of the nursery school of the Jewish Community Center of Scranton. She was also the longtime director of the JCC's summer day camp. Her uncle was Dr. Henry Guterman, who was, for 57 years, the chief orthodox rabbi of Scranton.

Surviving are her two sons, Jeffrey Birnbaum, Bethesda, Md.; and Scott Birnbaum, Livingston, N.J.; and five grandchildren, Michael, Julia, Eric, Steven and Emily Birnbaum.

She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Harold Birnbaum.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday from Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a service by Rabbi Clifford Kulwin, N.J.

Interment is in Dalton Jewish Cemetery, Dalton.

Shiva will be observed from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Scranton Jewish Community Center, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Earl J. Birnbaum Fund, c/o the Jewish Community Center, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510, or to the donor's favorite charity.

To send a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 15, 2020
