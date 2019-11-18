Home

Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
American Legion
33 Center Ave.
Plymouth, PA
Esther Marie Bolton


1960 - 2019
Esther Marie Bolton Obituary
Esther Marie Bolton, 59, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Oct. 15, 1960, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna Fink Stone.

Esther was a selfless person who helped everyone and loved spending time with her grandchildren more than anything. She enjoyed time out in her camper with her brother Jeff and visiting the casino with her sister-in-law. She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and retired as a data entry clerk for the DEP.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles; and brother, Harry Stone.

Surviving are her children, Charles Bolton, Plymouth; Jessica Bolton and her husband, Mark Weiss, Glen Lyon; and Michelle Bolton and her husband, William Cintron, Plymouth; grandchildren, Hayden and Landon Cintron; sisters, Susan Pearson and husband, Dale, Plymouth; Marie Geffert and husband, Richard, Plymouth; Sharon Patara and husband, Ronald, Plymouth; and brothers, Jeffery Stone, Patrick Stone, Plymouth; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 a.m. Tuesday at Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held at noon Wednesday at the American Legion, 33 Center Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 18, 2019
