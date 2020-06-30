Home

Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Esther Ullman Obituary

Esther Ullman, 101, of Florida, died late Saturday evening, June 27, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Helen Gelb Reiff and was a graduate of Swoyersville High School and Penn State, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education. Esther was a member of Congregation Ohav Zedek, its sisterhood, the Jewish Community Center, Hadassah and former member of Queen Esther Society. Prior to retirement, Esther was employed as a dietitian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis; daughter, Paula Ullman; and brother, Dr. Bernard Reiff.

She is survived by nephews, Elliot (Eileen) Reiff; Devon Reiff (Lisa); and niece, Charlene Reiff; and cousins.

Graveside service will be conducted at noon Wednesday in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements under the direction of Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions, may be made to charity of donors choice.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for information.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2020
