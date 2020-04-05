|
|
Esther Viola Atherholt, 91, of West Wyoming, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Kingston.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Pearl (Horlacher) Purvin. She was a graduate of the West Moreland High School, Class of 1947. For many years she, along with her husband, owned Gill's Service Station of West Wyoming.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Hills Department Store. She was a member of the former Shoemaker Chapel and later attended the Wyoming United Methodist Church. For many years she was a Girl Scout Leader in West Wyoming and a 4-H leader of the Back Mountain. Esther was also involved with the West Wyoming Hose Co. No. 1 Women's Auxiliary, Woman's Christian Social group and the Wyoming-West Wyoming Little League.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Guilford A. Atherholt Sr.; brother, Frederick Purvin; and sister, Geraldine Northcut.
Surviving are children, Peggy Watson, Douglasville, Ga.; Donna Cave and her husband, William, Dallas; Debbie Hettes and her husband, John, Carverton; Tina Whiting, Pittston; Gill and his wife, Dorothea, West Wyoming; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother; Donald Purvin and his wife Carolyn, Shavertown; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020