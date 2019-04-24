Ethel Bielecki, 91, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.
She was born at Harveys Lake on April 5, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Eljada and Mildred London.
Ethel was a life resident of Lake Twp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Katherine London; sisters, Flora, Marion, Jennie and Mina; and brothers, Ernest, Albert, Theodore and Richard.
Ethel is survived by daughters, Doris Vanderpool, Hunlock Creek; and Judy Rudolph, Florida; brother, Pete London; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. L.D. Reed of Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, Harveys Lake, officiating.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.
Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019