Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Ethel D. Chiampi

Ethel D. Chiampi Obituary
Ethel D. Chiampi, 91, of Wyoming, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Smith Fenner. She was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1946, were she was also the valedictorian. For many years she was the bookkeeper for Wyoming Motors. Ethel was a member of St. Michael the Arc Angel Byzantine Catholic Church of Pittston.

Preceding her in death were sisters, Mary Zaleppa, Helen Blassi Smeden and Margaret Khanna; brothers, Paul, Andrew, John and Jerome Fenner.

Surviving is her husband, Michael T. Chiampi, of 68 years; and several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Entombment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

There will be no calling hours.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 30, 2020
