Ethel Jones, 82, a resident of Mountain Top for 41 years, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Dover, Delaware.

Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ethel Kirby and was a devoted member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Ethel worked at Old River Road Bakery in Wilkes-Barre prior to retiring and enjoyed spending time with family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her loving husband, Jerry Jones, in 2011; and sister, Bernice Leins.

Ethel is survived by her daughters, Susan Jones and her husband, Howard, Port Murray, N.J.; Barbara Slavick and her husband, Emil, Wilkes-Barre; Eileen Schmid and her husband, Dave, Dover, Del.; and Cathy Bottone and her husband, Dave, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, David, Kristen, Shannon, Ryan, Zach, Danielle and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Roman, Leola, Moses and Aubrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Jude's Church, South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, with the Rev. Joseph Evanko officiating. Interment will follow in Calvery Cemetery, Drums.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Church Building Fund, South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, PA 18707.

For information, to leave the family a condolence or to view a video tribute to Ethel, visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.


