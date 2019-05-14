Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etta May McDade. View Sign Service Information Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 (570)-823-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Etta May McDade, 78, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at her residence and the home of her son, in Drums, surrounded by her loving family.



Etta May was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Harrisburg. She was the daughter of the late Jane Elizabeth Olewine, of Plains Twp.



Etta May was a graduate of Susquehanna Twp. High School, Dauphin County, where she was an athletic standout and varsity letter winner in both tennis and basketball.



Etta May's professional career began at the Pennsylvania State Capital, as an executive secretary, assigned to the state senate. After relocating to Luzerne County, she was hired during the 1972 Agnes Flood disaster as the executive secretary to the director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness in Wilkes-Barre.



After her federal government service, she was hired and appointed by the Luzerne County Commissioners as the executive director of the Luzerne County Pension and Retirement System. Etta May completed her professional career assuming the role of president and chair of the board of directors, Portable Space, Exeter, until her retirement.



Etta May was an avid golfer and club champion. She was a former member of the Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter, and vice president and member of the board of directors, Fort Lauderdale Country Club, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.



Etta May loved socializing with friends, traveling, playing gin and most of all being with her family. Etta May was a devoted Nana to her three grandsons, Anthony, Benjamin and Nathan. She is loved by her family and friends and happily remembered.



In addition to her mother, she is also preceded by her late husbands', Sonny Achey, Wilkes-Barre; William Perugino, Laflin; Samuel Valenti, Exeter; and Raymond McDade, divorced.



Etta May is survived by her son, Todd Eachus and his spouse, Ellen (Kusiak) Eachus, Drums; grandsons, Anthony Eachus, Drums; Benjamin Eachus and his spouse, Natalya Ratan-Eachus, San Francisco, Calif.; and Nathan Eachus, Miami, Fla.; siblings, Darrel Olewine, New Alexandria; Rita Morrealle, Pittston Twp.; John Shive, Pittston Twp.; and Kim Smith, Pringle; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



Charitable contributions may be made in memory of Etta May McDade to Heartland Hospice, 613 Baltimore Drive, Unit 3 Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.





