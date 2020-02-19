Home

Eugen Balasenowich Obituary
Eugen Balasenowich, 93, from Somerset N.J., died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Somerset Woods Rehabilitation, Somerset, N.J.

Born in Romania, he was the son of the late Alex and the late Eugenia Balasenowich.

Eugen was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Mae. They were married for 53 years. They resided in the Bronx, N.Y., until their retirement in 1989, which brought them to Hudson. Eugen was a veteran of World War II. Prior to moving to New Jersey, Eugen was a member of Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Eugen is survived by his daughter, Anna Koutros; son-in-law, Jimmy; son, Eugene Balasenowich; and daughter-in-law, Tanya. Eugen has two grandchildren, Tatiana Eugenia Balasenowich; and Michael Dimitri Koutros.

Eugen was preceded death by his brother, Alexander; and sister, Olga.

Eugen is survived by niece and nephew, Andrea and Shaun McElrea. He has several nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Yanaitis Funeral Home, 55 Stark St., Plains Twp., with a requiem service at 10 a.m. in Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Church.

Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Plains Twp.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday Twp at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp. Parastas services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday with the Very Rev. Gregory White Sr., pastor of Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Eugen would prefer donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020
