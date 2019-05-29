Home

Eugene and Esther Hedgepeth Jr.

Eugene W. Hedgepeth Jr., 77, and Esther R. Hedgepeth, 66, of Alberdeen Road, Mountain Top, Dorrance Twp., died Friday, May 17, 2019, as the result of an accident at their home.

Eugene was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Lexington, Ky., he was the son of the late Eugene and Susan Popovich Hedgepeth. Esther was born Dec. 10, 1952, in Punxsutawney to the late William C. and Mary Nulph Rupp. Both were members of Grace Communion International Church and enjoyed spending time with many family and friends.

Eugene and Esther are both survived by sons, Bryan (Ashley) Hedgepeth, Richland; Nathan Hedgepeth, Mountain Top; daughter, Brenda (Elton) Wong, Harveys Lake; five grandchildren, Hunter, Gavin, Tegan, Isabella and Andrew; and many nieces and nephews.

Eugene is also survived by a brother, Greg Hedgepeth, New Jersey.

Esther is also survived by siblings, Shirley Henn, Texas; Betty Suchocki, Arizona; Helen Salato, New Jersey; Harry Rupp, Virginia; Marlene Cowell, Pennsylvania; Joseph Rupp, Delaware; Daniel Rupp, Pennsylvania; Janice Lewis, New Jersey; and Martha Sappington, Texas.

Services will be conducted for both at 2 p.m. Saturday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. Thomas E. Davis, pastor, officiating. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from noon until time of the service.

For information, to view a video tribute or to leave a condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019
