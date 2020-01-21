|
Eugene E. Rosmus, 86, of Shickshinny, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Berwick Retirement Village II.
Born May 20, 1933, in Shickshinny, he was the son of the late Frank and Leona Mucci Rosmus.
A graduate of Shickshinny High School, Mr. Rosmus went on to serve in the U.S. Army as a radio operator from Aug. 24, 1954, until Aug. of 1956, then served in the Army Reserves until 1962.
After earning his degree from Ithaca College in radio/television, he was employed at CBS in New York. He eventually worked for Revlon as a travel agent which led him to open his own travel agency in New York City, retiring in 1995.
Eugene was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua.
He enjoyed extensive traveling.
Surviving are several cousins, John Yasneski; Rose Marie Dunagan; Carol Padner; and Gloria Kowalski.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 150 Main Street, Mocanaqua, with the Rev. Louis Kaminski, his pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mocanaqua.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny. For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 21, 2020