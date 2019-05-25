Eugene F. Rooney, 77, of Pittston, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in New York, he was the son of the late Richard W. and Jessie Allen Rooney.
He was employed by Schott Glass before retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Louise Cavello Rooney; sons, Richard and his wife, Kimberly, Duryea; Gino and his wife, Mindy, West Pittston; daughter, Barbara Rooney, West Pittston; and grandchildren, Rebecca, Brett, and Victoria.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 25, 2019