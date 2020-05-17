|
Eugene J. Chabak, 80, formerly of Mason Street, Exeter, and of Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre, for the past three years, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.
Born on June 25, 1939, in Exeter, Gene was the son of the late Andrew and Anna Krulock Chabak.
Gene received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1961 from Penn State University.
He was a member of St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Pittston.
Prior to his retirement, Gene was employed by AT&T as an electrical engineer.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew Chabak Jr., Robert Chabak and Bernard Chabak.
Surviving are his wife, the former Jean Tanona; daughters, Deborah Chabak-Benkoski, Cape Canaveral, Fla., and Patricia Horensky, Sanford, Fla.; son, Eugene M. Chabak, and his wife Wendy, Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, John Benkoski, Stephanie Smith and her husband, Michael, Candace Horensky, Joseph Brennan, Kyle and Haylee Chabak; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Rose, Connor Michael and Emily; brother, Albert Chabak, Mechanicsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current funeral restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dallas.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020