Eugene J. Consenza Jr., 76, of West Pittston passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General hospital.
Born at Elgin Army Base, Okaloosa County, Fla., he was the son of the late Eugene and Irene Pecor Consenza.
He was a graduate of the Pittston Area High School and was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.
Eugene was retired but worked prior at Pride Mobility in quality control.
He as also a veteran of the United States Army and was so proud of his service our country.
Eugene was happily married for 54 years and loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing with his son and was an avid Disney fan who enjoyed pin collecting.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, the former Beverly Payne; daughters, Amy Thomas and her husband, James, Mechanicsville, Va.; Lorrie Consenza, West Pittston; Dina Consenza, West Pittston; son, Eugene Consenza III and his wife, Michelle, Pittston; grandchildren, Matthew Thomas, Cassandra Consenza, Shelby Thomas, William Thomas; sister, Marie Holmes and husband, Leonard, Wilkes-Barre.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Interment will be in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to service time.
"Goodbye may seem forever, farewell is like the end, but in my heart is a memory and there you'll always be." - Disney.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 27, 2020