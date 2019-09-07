|
Eugene J. Koons of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing Center, Nanticoke.
Born Oct. 4, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mary Mertz Koons.
Eugene attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed for many years as an officer at Luzerne County Correctional Facility; Mohegan Sun Pocono; and the Children's Service Center, Wilkes-Barre.
Gene was an avid sports fan, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick, in 1963; stepdaughter, Sandra Cronan; brother, James Koons; and sister, Mary Shukitis.
Surviving is his wife of 36 years, the former Sandra Gyle; sons, Ralph Koons (Barbara), Eugene Koons (Mary Ann), and William Koons (Karen); daughter, Cynthia Holden, all of Rochester, NY; stepson, Daniel Cronan (Kristina) of Wilkes-Barre; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; the love of his life, Deschene Donovan of Wilkes-Barre; and sister, Helen Roman (Walter), Orlando, Fla.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in St. Mary's Church, 15 St. Mary's Place, Rochester, N.Y.
Arrangements were entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 7, 2019