Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Parish
134 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
15 St. Mary's Place
Rochester, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Koons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Koons


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Koons Obituary
Eugene J. Koons of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing Center, Nanticoke.

Born Oct. 4, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mary Mertz Koons.

Eugene attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed for many years as an officer at Luzerne County Correctional Facility; Mohegan Sun Pocono; and the Children's Service Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Gene was an avid sports fan, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick, in 1963; stepdaughter, Sandra Cronan; brother, James Koons; and sister, Mary Shukitis.

Surviving is his wife of 36 years, the former Sandra Gyle; sons, Ralph Koons (Barbara), Eugene Koons (Mary Ann), and William Koons (Karen); daughter, Cynthia Holden, all of Rochester, NY; stepson, Daniel Cronan (Kristina) of Wilkes-Barre; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; the love of his life, Deschene Donovan of Wilkes-Barre; and sister, Helen Roman (Walter), Orlando, Fla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in St. Mary's Church, 15 St. Mary's Place, Rochester, N.Y.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now