Eugene J. Slabinski, RN, retired senior master sergeant, U.S. Air Force, 90, of Hanover Twp., passed into the hands of the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hampton House, Hanover Twp., joining his late wife, Carol S., in their Father's heavenly mansion.
Born in Hanover Twp. in 1929, he was son of the late Anthony (Pat) and Anna A. Stadulis Slabinski. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, 1948, and Luzerne County Community College where he received his registered nurse degree. He was a member of St. Casmir's Roman Catholic Church of Lyndwood and Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth.
A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War, Gene retired after 30 years serving in the United States Army and then Air Force. He was awarded numerous awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Commendation Medal, Antarctic Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, United Nations Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He was awarded the following badges, Chief Aircrew Member, Master Parachutist and Combat Crew.
He was a member of the U.S. Air Rescue Association, U.S. Air Force Para Rescue Association, Para Rescue Association of Canada, Parachute Regimental Association "Lothian Branch" Scotland, VFW 5267 and 283, AmVets Post 59, DAV Chapter 11, Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Volunteer Service (Military Order of the Cooties), American Legion Post 350, and Northeast Chapter 82 nd ABN Division, Breslau Hose Co. 5, Hanover Twp. Ambulance Association and an American Red Cross Instructor.
Gene is known for his passionate 18,000 volunteer hours at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Hospice Unit, his advocacy for veterans and civic involvement in his local community. A world traveler, his sense of adventure and compassion was passed onto his children. He enjoyed attending the U.S. and Canadian Pararescue reunions, sitting on his swing and talking and waving to the neighbors as they passed by. In the winter, he could be found sitting in front of the coal stove. He looked forward to the Annual Slabinski Family Reunion barbeque, critiquing his son-in-law's cooking skills, and his fondness for chicken fingers, pierogies, potato pancakes and anise cookies.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Carol S.; his brothers, Vincent "Zack" and Anthony "Noony" Slabinski; and his sister, Dorothy Boyson.
Surviving are his children, Frank (Susan Schinse) Slabinski, Mount Joy; Carol Slabinski, Sacramento, Calif.; Anne (Don) Slabinski Goltz, Sterling, Mich.; Robert (Theone) Slabinski, Warrenton, Ore.; William Slabinski, Hanover Twp.; Dortha (Ronald) Bienick, Larksville; Dorothy (Dave) Hare, Texas; Dolores (Michael) Moleski, Kingston; grandchildren, Frank Slabinski Jr.; and Calvin Roach, Conshohocken; Steven Slabinski (Julie Meehan), Lancaster; Rebekah Goltz (Jason Stephenson), Belgium; Nicole Goltz, Portland, Ore.; Stephanie Kluk, Warrior Run; Jared and Renee Hare, Texas; great-grandsons; Jude and Owen Slabinski, Lancaster; sister-in-law, Dolores Slabinski, New Jersey; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Unit of the Department of Veterans of Affairs Medical Center, East End Boulevard, Plains Twp., PA 18711.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family followed by interment Monday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2020