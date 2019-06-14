Eugene M. Padden Sr., 68, of Alden, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Hospice Unit, Plains Twp.



He was born Sept. 30, 1950, a son of the late Thomas and Frances McConologue Padden. He was a graduate of Ashley/Sugar Notch High School.



Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served as a helicopter crew chief. He was a veteran of multiple combat tours in Vietnam, where he earned the Silver Star Medal and 13 Air Medals. Following his Army retirement, he served as a corrections officer at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. He was a member of the Catholic War Vets and American Legion 673.



Preceding him in death were his brothers, Thomas Jr. and Robert; and sisters, Rose and Nancy.



Surviving are his wife, Carol, Hanover Twp.; son, Eugene Jr., San Diego; daughter, Cheryl and her fiancee, Larry Moretti, Harveys Lake; daughter-in-law, Kristen (Nastanski); and granddaughter, Lana, San Diego.



Also surviving are his sisters, Patricia Mitchell, Mary Kuhns, Elizabeth Myers and Anita Godumski; brothers, James, John and Joseph.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Leo's Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. The Rev. Vincent Dang will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends are invited to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 8:30 am until time of service Saturday.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2019