Eugene P. Antal, 85, formerly of New York and Suscon, passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019.
He was the son of the late Ernest and Elizabeth Korecki Antal.
Eugene was a U.S. Army veteran who served in occupied Germany during the Korean conflict.
He loved being with his family and he also enjoyed reading, puzzles, walking through the woods of his childhood and he was always good for telling silly jokes at any time.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Knecht Antal; sister, Romaine Bryk; and brother, Richard Antal.
He is survived by his children, Deb and husband, Al Perry; Brenda Antal, Glenn Antal, Valorie Antal and Wayne Antal; grandchildren, Allan Perry and wife, Carla; Albert Antal, Jacob Antal, Joshua Antal, and Jonah Antal; great-grandchildren, Holden Perry and Elsa Perry.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Full military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.
Additional viewing hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
A blessing service will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Graveside interment services will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Hughestown.
For information or to express your condolences to Eugene's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2019