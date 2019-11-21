|
Eugene T. Ondeck, 72, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Dec. 9, 1946, in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Method and Sophie Novak Ondeck.
He was employed by Suburban Propane prior to retiring.
Gene lived a simple life, but his most precious moments were with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Wozniak, and brother, Michael Ondeck.
Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, the former Barbara Czekaj; a daughter, Nikki Bienkowski and husband, Ed; a son, Gene Ondeck and wife, Ericka; grandchildren, Morgan Bienkowski and Gavin and Darienne Ondeck; a sister, Judy Zaykoski and husband, Anthony; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant.
Friends may call for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday in the church.
The family would especially like to thank nurses Tom and Bella at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eugene's memory may be made to .
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019