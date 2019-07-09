Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
828 Main St.,
Sugar Notch, PA
Eva A. Tarnalicki


1929 - 2019
Eva A. Tarnalicki Obituary
Eva A. Tarnalicki, 90, of Trout Run and formerly of Sugar Notch, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home in Trout Run.

She was born in Sugar Notch on May 21, 1929, and resided there until 2015 when she went to live with her daughter Helen and son in law Richard in Trout Run.

Eva was the daughter of the late Ugo and Giovanna Ottoviani Passetti.

Eva was the first woman member of the Sugar Notch Volunteer Fire Department and was also a 36 year member of the Six County Fireman's Association.

Eva was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch, where she attended Mass regularly.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph Tarnalicki Sr.; brothers, Louis and Everesto Passetti; and son-in-law, Jack Williams.

Surviving are daughters, Mary Ann Williams and her companion, Ken Roberts Sr., Sugar Notch; Helen Calvert and her husband, Richard, Trout Run; Joseph Tarnalicki and his wife, Maribeth, Shavertown; Louis Tarnalicki and his wife, Charlene, West Wyoming; sister, Augustina Stockdale, Hillsboro, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 828 Main St., Sugar Notch, with the Rev. Joseph Kakareka officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eva's memory to Susquehanna UPMC Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 9, 2019
