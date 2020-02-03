Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Masher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva J. Masher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva J. Masher Obituary
Eva J. Masher, 85, of Pittston, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Gorman and Jeannette Frounfelker Francis. She was educated in the Avoca schools. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the garment industry as a seamstress. Eva enjoyed attending the Christian and Missionary Church of Moosic with her close friends.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Raymond E. Masher; granddaughter, Amy Lynn Masher; and grandson, John W. Golden Jr.; sister, Norma Latorre; brothers, Clinton and Joseph Francis.

Surviving are her son, Edward Masher and his wife, Joyce, Exeter; grandson, Michael J. Golden Sr. and his wife, Angel, Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sisters, Ruth Nardone and her husband, Albert, Old Boston section of Pittston Twp.; Vivian Wanalista and her husband, Jay, California; Pamela Gechunis and her husband, Charles, Old Forge; brother, James Francis and his wife, Joan, Pittston; nieces and nephews

The Masher family would like to thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice and Timber Ridge Health Care Center for their compassion and kindness during Eva's stay.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

For information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -