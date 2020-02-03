|
Eva J. Masher, 85, of Pittston, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Gorman and Jeannette Frounfelker Francis. She was educated in the Avoca schools. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the garment industry as a seamstress. Eva enjoyed attending the Christian and Missionary Church of Moosic with her close friends.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Raymond E. Masher; granddaughter, Amy Lynn Masher; and grandson, John W. Golden Jr.; sister, Norma Latorre; brothers, Clinton and Joseph Francis.
Surviving are her son, Edward Masher and his wife, Joyce, Exeter; grandson, Michael J. Golden Sr. and his wife, Angel, Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sisters, Ruth Nardone and her husband, Albert, Old Boston section of Pittston Twp.; Vivian Wanalista and her husband, Jay, California; Pamela Gechunis and her husband, Charles, Old Forge; brother, James Francis and his wife, Joan, Pittston; nieces and nephews
The Masher family would like to thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice and Timber Ridge Health Care Center for their compassion and kindness during Eva's stay.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
For information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2020