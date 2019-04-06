Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evangeline Demko (Arnold) Brugger. View Sign

Evangeline "Tootie" Brugger, 94, passed away at home Thrusday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of Elizabeth and Ralph Arnold. She attended Hanover High School.



Evangeline was married to George Demko for 44 years until his passing in 1992. Together they had three children, Elizabeth, Elaine and Glenn.



She was remarried to John Brugger in 1997 until his passing.



Evangeline resided with her daughter Elizabeth.



She dearly loved her family, doing whatever she could to enrich their lives. Her great-grandchildren would delight in her funny Alzheimer's stories.



In addition to her parents and two husbands she was preceded in death by her sisters Mary, Betty, Jean, Peg and Shirley, and her brothers Tom and Frank.



She is survived by her children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the hospice nurses from Residential Health Care group for all their care.



A viewing will be held at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home, Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth, from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday for family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

