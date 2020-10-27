Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
401 E. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
401 E. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Evelyn Bogan, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late John and Eva Smarsh Bogan, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, after a short illness in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: brothers, Simon Bogan and Ivan Bogan, Wilkes-Barre; and sisters, Zinnia Bogan Derr and Elaine Smarsh Bogan Law.

Evelyn worked for the State of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg for many years and retired to her hometown of Wilkes-Barre to be closer to her family. Evelyn was a big hearted, generous, warm and caring soul with a great love of family. Though never married or having children of her own, she was a wonderful, sweet aunt to her adoring nieces and nephews and her presence will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with Requiem Service at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.

Arrangements from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains.


