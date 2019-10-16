|
Evelyn Decker Makowski, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Evelyn was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Sam and Marie Abod Decker. She attended GAR High School and lived a wonderful life in retirement, still watching over her children and taking care of her grandchildren. She was formerly employed as a medical assistant by Dr. David Potash and Dr. Paul Bachman, Podiatrists.
Evelyn was a member of St. Anthony's/St. George's Maronite Catholic Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of its Altar and Rosary Society.
Evelyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She cherished every moment that she shared with her family and friends, and she adored her grandchildren. You never came into her house without her putting food on the table, and she treated everyone, including strangers, as family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bruno B. Makowski, in 2015; brother, Tony Decker; sisters, June Karpovich and Joann Lewis.
Surviving are her daughter, June Galicki, Forty Fort; sons, Attorney Thomas Makowski and his wife, Karen, Hanover Twp.; James "Chico" Makowski and his wife, Laurie, Dallas; grandchildren, Paige, Chase, Aimee and Kendall Makowski; brother, Gerald Decker, Wilkes-Barre; numerous nieces and nephews.
Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's name to United Way of Wyoming Valley, 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019