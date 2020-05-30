|
|
Evelyn J. Crane, 92, of Heisz Street, Edwardsville, formerly of Warren Avenue, Kingston, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at The Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maple Hill Cemetery, East St. Mary's Road, Hanover Twp., with the Rev. Dr. Carol Ann Fleming officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at Church of Christ Uniting, Kingston, at a later time and date to be announced due to the pandemic.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.
Arrangements entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send the family a condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2020