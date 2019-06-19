Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Monica's Parish
363 W. 8th St
West Wyoming, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows Church
363 W. 8th St.
West Wyoming, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Meneguzzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn J. Meneguzzo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn J. Meneguzzo Obituary
Evelyn J. Meneguzzo, 92, formerly of Browncrest Drive, West Wyoming, and a resident of Southwick, Mass., since 2006, passed into eternal life early Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, in Baystate Noble Hospital, Westfield, Mass.

Her beloved husband was the late Frank J. Meneguzzo, who passed away June 4, 2006. Together, Frank and Evelyn shared nearly 58 beautiful years of marriage.

Born April 25, 1927, in Swoyersville, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Ferdinando and Margaret Manelli Berrettini.

Raised in Swoyersville, Evelyn was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School. Following high school, she went on to attend Empire Beauty School, Wilkes-Barre, where she received her cosmetology license.

Evelyn was a hairdresser for many years and, in 1958, she and her husband, Frank, established Meneguzzo's Restaurant and Catering Service, working side-by-side until their retirement in 1974.

A faithful Catholic, Evelyn was a longtime member of St. Monica's Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, West Wyoming. While residing in Massachusetts, she was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Southwick, Mass.

In addition to her parents, Ferdinando and Margaret Berrettini, and her husband, Frank, Evelyn was preceded in death by her only brother, Golfred Berrettini.

Evelyn is survived by her loving son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Robert and Marianne Meneguzzo, Southwick, Mass.; her cherished grandchildren, Michael Meneguzzo and his wife, Julie; and Amy Domingos and her husband, Ross; her adoring great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia and Gregory Meneguzzo; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Evelyn's Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Monica's Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter A. Tomczak, pastor, officiating.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Friday in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For information or to send the Meneguzzo family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now